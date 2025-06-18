Three State Appropriations For Escambia County Make Taxwatch Make Budget Turkey List

Tuesday, Florida TaxWatch released its 2025 Budget Turkey Watch Report, an annual independent review of the state budget to promote oversight, integrity, and transparency in the appropriations process. This year’s review of Florida’s $115.1 billion budget for FY2025-26 identifies 242 items totaling $416.1 million that qualify as “Budget Turkeys.” These are appropriations that bypass or violate established budget procedures or legislative and public scrutiny.

In addition to projects that qualify as Budget Turkeys, the report highlights other areas in the budget that contain numerous member projects that, while they do not strictly meet Florida TaxWatch’s Budget Turkey criteria, certainly merit extra scrutiny and close gubernatorial review. These additional projects total $799.5 million.

The FY2025-26 budget includes approximately 1,600 local member projects worth more than $2 billion. The last three budgets have all funded at least $2.8 billion worth of member projects, and this budget may approach that threshold. With only 160 legislators, the average is 10 projects and $17 million per member. Some legislators receive far more than others.

Three state appropriations in Escambia County made the list:

Health Translational Research Institute Facility — $1,667,400

Historic Pensacola — $125,000

Family Arts Education Expansion at Pensacola Little Theater — $646,000

For the full report, click here.