Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

In preparation for the Independence Day holiday, there will be no lane closures on major state roads from 7 a.m. Thursday, July 3 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, July 6.

Escambia County:

Beulah Road (State Road (S.R.) 99) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – Beginning Sunday, July 6, Beulah Road will be temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for a period of 18 days for drainage construction. Signs will be in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Rebel Road, Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

Drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions Sunday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 2 and Monday, July 7 through Saturday, July 12:

Michigan Avenue (S.R. 296) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Monday, July 7, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Interstate Circle Bridge Over Eight Mile Creek Construction – Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge through mid-2025 while crews replace the bridge. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Turn Lane Operations at Ambassador Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent east and westbound lane closures Monday, June 30 through Thursday, July 3 for turn lane operations.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers on U.S. 90 may encounter intermittent lane closures over the Simpson River Bridge, Sunday, June 29 through Wednesday, July 2 and Monday, July 7 through Thursday, July 10, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. as crews perform bridge construction work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph through the work zone.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.