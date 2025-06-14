Bratt Woman Accused Of Elderly Exploitation, Grand Theft, Credit Card Fraud

A Bratt woman is accused of two felonies for allegedly using an elderly man’s debit card over five dozen times without his permission.

Sara Jo Workman, 43, was charged with exploitation of elderly, felony credit card fraud, grand theft, misdemeanor credit card fraud, fraud/impersonation, and larceny of a credit card. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $17,500.

Workman allegedly took possession of a debit card belonging to a 77-year-old McDavid man’s account. According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Workman used the card with the name of the victim’s deceased wife 63 times in about a month in 2024 to purchase items, goods and services to totalling $1,960.

The victim told deputies that Workman had stayed in their home and worked for the couple.

The victim was alerted by his bank of suspicious charges and also noticed a $50 transaction to Escambia River Electric Cooperative. With the assistance of his bank, the victim determined that the payment was for electric service at Workman’s home on Ashcraft Road in Bratt.

Deputies were at first unable to locate Workman but were unable to interview her with the assistance of the Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office when she had an unrelated court appearance in Brewton.

Investigators noted in their report that information was provided to other jurisdictions in reference to possible charged for use of the card outside of Escambia County, Florida.