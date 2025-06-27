Amateur Radio Field Day Is This Weekend, Free Demonstration At Ashton Brosnaham Park

Amateur Radio’s biggest annual event is this weekend.

Local ham radio operators will gather in Escambia County this weekend for the 2024 American Radio Relay (ARRL) League Field Day.

ARRL Field Day is an opportunity for thousands of amateur radio enthusiasts throughout the U.S. and Canada to set up temporary communications stations and make contact with like-minded people. Licensed radio operators, often called “hams,” spend the weekend practicing community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills.

Local hams participate in providing emergency communications during hurricanes and other disasters when normal communications are disabled and during local events like triathlons, bikeathons, parades or wherever real time communications are needed.

The Five Flags Amateur Radio Association will begin operations beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and operate continuously until 1 p.m. Sunday at Ashton Brosnaham Park, 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive, off East 10 Mile Road.

“We are looking forward to having you join us and participate if you are interested,” Eugene Bannon (KB4HAH) said. “We will have a specific station dedicated in to getting folks on the air (Get-On-The-Air GOTA).”

“Come see how we amateur radio operators plan on operating our emergency communication equipment during any emergency that we may be called on to participate in,” he added.

The Escambia County Commission recently proclaimed June 23-30 as “Amateur Radio Week” in the county to recognize the key role amateur radio plays in our community.

Editor’s note: The Southern Amateur Radio Union will not hold a Field Day this year at Travis Nelson Park in Bratt as they have in previous years.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.