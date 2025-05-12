Part Of Old Flomaton Road Near Century To Be Closed Tuesday And Wednesday

A portion of road from 8700 and 8701 Old Flomaton Road near Century will be closed to northbound traffic beginning Tuesday while Escambia County Public Works crews replace the crossover pipe under the county road.

The closure area is between Campbell Road and Cedar Street.

Motorists traveling north on Old Flomaton Road near the construction zone should use extra caution and follow road crew instructions and posted signs when traveling through the work zone. The road is expected to reopen on Wednesday, May 14.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic, and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction