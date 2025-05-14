Northview Beats Jay To Win First Ever Regional Title, Advance To State (With Gallery)

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat Jay 4-1 to win the Rural FHSAA Softball regional championship 4-1 over Jay. It is the first-ever softball regional title in the history of the school.

“These girls worked very hard this year, and the coaches worked very hard,” Northview Head Coach Amy Holland said. “I’m just telling you they deserve it. They came out fighting…They came out of top, a very young team, but we’ve got a lot to look forward to down south. I’m ready.” The Chiefs have just one senior of this year’s roster, pitcher Jamison Gilman.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Northview took the lead in the top of the third inning when Daviona Randolph doubled to score one run, and Avery Stuckey singled to score two runs.

Sophomore Mikayla McAnally earned the regional win for the Lady Chiefs. In a complete seven innings, she gave up three hits and one run while striking out nine and walking just one. Layna Lowry took the loss for Jay, surrendering four runs on eight hits, walking three and striking out three.

Stuckey led Northview at the plate with two RBIs as she went 1-2. Gilman, McAnally, Randolph, Stuckey, Riley Brooks, Addysen Bolen, Bailey Burkette, and Kylee Langham each had one hit for the Chiefs.

“Tonight, they’re playing on the fence,” John McAnally, Northview hitting coach, said. I tried to stretch a couple that came off the fence, and we lost a couple of runs at the plate on close plays.”

For Jay, Morgan Barrow went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI. Kiley Samford and Mylee Frazier each added a hit for the Lady Royals.

Northview (21-6) advances to face a yet to be determined opponent in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. (EDT) on Tuesday, May 20 at Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park in Longwood, on the northeast side of the Orlando metro. The winner will advance to the state championship game at 1:30 p.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, May 21.

Jay’s season ended at 21-4.

“This has been a long time coming,” Holland said. We’ve been here so many times, so many times. It feels great.”

“It doesn’t feel real. I don’t think it’s click that we are to state yet,” Gilman said. “We worked really, really hard, really hard for this.”

As they prepare for the final four, Gilman and McAnally are both quick to give credit to God for their chance to go to state.

On the bus, we all pray together, and one of teammates goes around to every single person, and we pray in groups. Then we pray individually,” McAnally said after the game. “We just know we have to give all the glory to God…and we’ve just to know that we do it all for Him.”

“He gives us peace,” Gilman added. “We are never nervous; He always helps us go in with a clear mind ready for the game.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.