New Era Begins: Century Council To Meet With Newly Reelected Mayor, New Council Member

May 18, 2025

The Century Town Council will hold its first meeting on Tuesday with newly reelected Mayor Ben Boutwell and new council member John Bass.

The council is expected to:

  • hear a mid-year financial report from the town’s accountant,
  • consider a job description and discuss hiring a town administrator,
  • consider the extension of a public works agreement with the Florida Department of Corrections,
  • consider hiring a gas utility service worker.

The council begins with a bill list review at 6:15 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Century Town Hall, 7995 North Century Boulevard.

Pictured: Ben Boutwell (above) was sworn in as Century mayor on May 9, and John Bass (below) was sworn in as a council member. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


