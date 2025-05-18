Mack Holley Beasley

We honor and celebrate the life of Mack Holley Beasley, 79, who entered Heaven’s gate on May 16, 2025.

Mack, or as we all know him Pawpaw, was born on April 2, 1946. He was the third-born to Tom and Noby Beasley. He grew up in the areas of Allentown and Jay, Florida, where he continued to live and serve his community as a licensed well driller and owner of Mack Beasley Water-well Service.

Mack always kept the Word of God with him, and was a lifelong member of his church, Cornerstone Christian Church, formerly known as Jay First Assembly. He attended regularly until he was not physically able to.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved his family and took joy in all the family gatherings. He was looking foward to meeting his new grandbaby, Ezra.

In Mack’s free time, he enjoyed fishing and watching his favorite westerns and gospel singings on television in his big comfy recliner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Beasley, parents Tom and Noby Beasley, and brothers Billy Beasley and Woodrow Parker.

Mack is survived by daughter Sherry (Ernie) Tetter, son Bobby (Vicki) Harrison, grandchildren Morgan (Alan) Diaz, Cherian Tetter, Angi (Rick) Baker, Jeff (Krista) Harrison, Tori (Travis) Watson, Abby Stover, and Savannah Hawkins, great-grandchildren Raychell Baker, Makaenn Presley, Aela Watson, Xavier Watson, Emery Stover, Koben Stover, Waylon Stover, Hazel May Stover, great-great grandchild Ivy Condrey, and brothers Dan Beasley, Doug Beasley, and Thomas Beasley.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 20th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Jay Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 21st at 2 pm at Cornerstone Christian Church, followed by a burial at Cora Baptist Church Cemetery.

Officiating Pastor will be Bobby Carnley. Pallbearers will be Alan Diaz, Duane Diamond, Tim Gilman, J.W. Creamer, and Dusty Kennedy.

A special thank you to his caregivers Sherry, Stephanie, Amy, Heather, and Shandra.

Pawpaw will always be remembered for his kindness, giving heart, and the love he had for all his family.