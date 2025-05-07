Century Town Council Member And Town Clerk Submit Resignations

A Century town council member and the town clerk have tendered their unrelated resignations, but the town will negotiate to keep the town clerk on the job with a pay and benefit increase.

Council member Sandra McMurry-Jackson (pictured above) and Town Clerk Carrie Moore (pictured below) have both submitted their resignations.

Council Member Sandra McMurry-Jackson

Seat 5 council member Sandra McMurry-Jackson, who was first elected in 2010, resigned during Tuesday night’s council meeting, citing a desire to focus on other things. Her resignation was effective Tuesday night.

“I have had the opportunity to work on many projects that have been beneficial to the community,” she said, reading from a prepared resignation letter. “I have served beside several mayors and council members while making decisions that were that felt were in the best interest of our community as well as the livelihood of the town residents. I am thankful for the opportunities I had…each decision was made with best interest of our residents in mind.”

“I feel it is in my best interest to step down from the town council to become more focused on other areas of my life, but personal and professional,” she added. “Thank you for the support I received and for having entrusted me to be a part of making our town a better Century.”

Jackson’s current term on the council was set to end in January 2027. Her resignation will set into motion a process that, according to the town charter, will lead to the appointment of an interim council member. With more than six months remaining in her term, a special election to fill the seat will be scheduled between 60 and 90 days from May 6.

Her resignation comes just before the town is set to swear in John Bass to the council on Friday, which would have returned the council to its full five members for the first time since Alicia Johnson. Johnson resigned in early January after she was appointed interim mayor to replace Luis Gomez, Jr. who resigned as mayor for medical reasons effective January 10, just as his new four-term was beginning.

Johnson did not seek election to post. Former mayor Ben Boutwell, who previously resigned as mayor in August 2023, won a recent election without opposition and will be sworn in as mayor on Friday.

Town Clerk Carrie Moore

“Carrie Moore has tendered her resignation, and I’ve been able to talk with her about it,” interim town manager Howard Brown said Tuesday night. “So, I would ask that the mayor be authorized to negotiate some terms.”

In December 2024, the council voted to hire a Michigan woman as town clerk with an annual starting salary of $86,000 and three-week’s annual vacation, but she backed out a few days later. The council then voted to hire Moore in January 2025 at an annual starting salary $10,000 less at $76,000.

Brown said the mayor will negotiate with Moore to remain in her position for same $86,000 annual salary offered to the Michigan woman, along with three weeks annual vacation.

Moore, who was acting as clerk at Tuesday night’s meeting, did not address the council during Brown’s comments and ensuing council discussion about her future.

Pictured top: Sandra McMurray-Jackson reads her prepared letter of resignation from the Century Town Council on Tuesday night. Pictured below: Century Town Clerk Carrie Moore. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.