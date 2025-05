Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With Crafts All Day At The Molino Library

Join the Molino Library for a festive celebration of Cinco De Mayo all day today, May 5th.

The festive celebration of Mexican heritage will include hands-on crafts. Attendees can create their own piƱatas and maracas while enjoying colorful Cinco de Mayo themed color sheets.

NorthEscambia.com illustration created using a NorthEscambia.com photo.