Tate Geometry And Pre-Cal Teams Shine At Tournament

Tate High School’s geometry and precalculus teams recently placed at the Nicky Walker Math Tournament, held at Milton High School.

The Tate geometry team took first place, with members Kristina Vasileva, Bryan Chen, Aden Bailey, Fathi Abuokab, and Christopher Pennewell leading the charge. They were coached by Cody Nelson.

The precalculus team claimed 2nd place, thanks to the efforts of Courtney Reichard, Hayden Graybill, Carter Hayden, and Lawson Killingsworth. Their success came under the guidance of coach Rachel Wisdom.

