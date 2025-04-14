State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning Milestone Fire

One home and three vehicles were destroyed by a two-alarm fire early Monday morning in Milestone.

At 5:27 a.m., fire was reported in a single-story brick home on Milestone Boulevard that was threatening two nearby homes. Due to the significance of the fire and the exposure of nearby homes, a second alarm for additional units was issued. The other two homes were damaged by heat.

Crews battled the intense fire, eventually bringing the situation under control by 7:10 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Ferry Pass, Bellview, Beulah, Myrtle Grove, and Osceola stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.