State Fire Marshal Investigating Early Morning Milestone Fire

April 14, 2025

One home and three vehicles were destroyed by a two-alarm fire early Monday morning in Milestone.

At 5:27 a.m., fire was reported in a single-story brick home on Milestone Boulevard that was threatening two nearby homes.  Due to the significance of the fire and the exposure of nearby homes, a second alarm for additional units was issued. The other two homes were damaged by heat.

Crews battled the intense fire, eventually bringing the situation under control by 7:10 a.m. There were no injuries or fatalities.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Ferry Pass, Bellview, Beulah, Myrtle Grove, and Osceola stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 