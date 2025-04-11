Pine Forest Road, Barrineau Park Bridge Reopen
April 11, 2025
Here is the latest on flooding related road closures in North Escambia, according to Escambia County.
REOPENED
- Arthur Brown at Brushy Creek
- Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama
- Arthur Brown at Freedom Springs Branch
- Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown (paving is forthcoming)
- O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek
- Pineville Road at Brushy Creek
CLOSED
- Rockaway Creek bridge over Rocky Branch (just south of Atmore)
- Nokomis Road between Albritton & Tullis — detour in place
- River Annex Road off Muscogee
Pictured above: Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill just north of Arthur Brown Road collapsed over a culvert as seen early Monday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
