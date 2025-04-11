Pine Forest Road, Barrineau Park Bridge Reopen

Here is the latest on flooding related road closures in North Escambia, according to Escambia County.

REOPENED

Arthur Brown at Brushy Creek

Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama

Arthur Brown at Freedom Springs Branch

Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown (paving is forthcoming)

O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek

Pineville Road at Brushy Creek

CLOSED

Rockaway Creek bridge over Rocky Branch (just south of Atmore)

Nokomis Road between Albritton & Tullis — detour in place

River Annex Road off Muscogee

Pictured above: Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill just north of Arthur Brown Road collapsed over a culvert as seen early Monday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.