New: Flooding Road Closure Updates

April 10, 2025

Here is the latest on flooding road closures in North Escambia.

REOPENED

  1. Arthur Brown at Brushy Creek
  2. Arthur Brown at Freedom Springs Branch
  3. Pine Forest Road (Walnut Hill) — North of Arthur Brown (paving is forthcoming)
  4. O.C. Phillips Road at Brushy Creek
  5. Pineville Road at Brushy Creek

CLOSED

  • Rockaway Creek bridge over Rocky Branch (just south of Atmore)
  • Nokomis Road between Albritton & Tullis — detour in place
  • River Annex Road off Muscogee
  • Barrineau Park Road bridge over Perdido River into Alabama

Pictured above: Pine Forest Road in Walnut Hill just north of Arthur Brown Road collapsed over a culvert as seen early Monday morning. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 