Meet Byrneville Elementary School Principal (For A Day) Tripp Fowler

Last Friday morning, Principal Tripp Fowler started his day early by welcoming every student as they arrived in the car rider line at Byrneville Elementary School.

The it was off to visit every classroom, where he denied teacher requests to take off early since it was Friday. If Principal Fowler was going to put in a full day, so was his staff.

For second grader Tripp Fowler, Friday was a really big day at the charter school — he was Byrneville Elementary School’s principal for a day. He won the opportunity by being the top seller in a recent fundraiser.

Principal Fowler took a few minutes out of his very busy day to speak with NorthEscambia.com just before lunch duty Friday. When we met up with him, he was behind “everyday” Principal Ashley Trawick’s desk, hard at work on project to prepare for an upcoming student visit from the Century Camp Fire USA Learning Center.

Friday was a good day to be principal for a day at Byrneville. Students earned movie time at lunch for good behavior, there was pizza for students that met their AR reading goals, and field day winners had ice cream to celebrate.

But the workday was not all fun and games — Principal Fowler was faced with an emergency with an overflowing toilet. He quickly radioed for help, bringin the challenging situation under control.

His favorite parts of being principal for the day? The walkie-talkie and the ID badges. And looking inside a closet with computer servers and security camera feeds was a pretty big deal.

We had to cut our interview with Mr. Fowler short so he could use the intercom to call a student to the office, a task he easily handled (as soon as someone found him a step stool). He then headed to the lunchroom, walkie-talkie in hand, where kindergarteners were having lunch as the movie “Ratatouille” played.

When asked if he would like to be an elementary principal when he gets a bit older, Mr. Fowler was quick with his answer.

“I want to drive a truck and be like my dad,” he said, just a principal for a day.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.