High Schoolers Attend Northwest Florida Construction Career Days

Over 1,300 high school students from across the area rolled up their sleeves at the 2025 Northwest Florida Construction Career Days Tuesday and Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds.

Students had the opportunity to operate heavy equipment and learn about bridge inspections, paving, concrete, traffic control, engineering, and more. Students were also introduced to the large number of career paths available in the transportation, structural, engineering, and building industries, and were able to interact with representatives from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), as well as various engineering firms, and contractors looking to hire in the Northwest Florida area.

High school seniors who attended in-person or virtually are eligible to receive a portion of up to $50,000 in scholarship funds that will be awarded this year.

For more photos, including Northview and Tate high school students at the event, click here.

“FDOT District Three is working diligently to create a pipeline of workforce and economic opportunities for the next generation. Not only does this event give students a unique chance to explore career opportunities that have substantial benefits and add tremendous value to their communities, but it also allows FDOT and its industry partners to connect with young people of all backgrounds and skill levels,” FDOT said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.