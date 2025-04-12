Four Arrested In Atmore Drug Bust

A McDavid woman was among four individuals arrested during a drug raid carried out by the Atmore Police Department Special Response Team recently.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Highway 31 around 8:46 a.m., targeting 35-year-old Matthew McGhee of Atmore. McGhee was wanted on an outstanding warrant for escape first degree. After forcibly entering the home, officers took McGhee into custody and observed narcotics in plain view, prompting a second search warrant, according to APD.

During the subsequent search, agents uncovered several dozen grams of marijuana, methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, and various other unidentified substances, police said. Items commonly used to ingest narcotics, as well as a firearm, were also found according to Atmore Police.

McGhee was also charged with charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Among those arrested was Nina Simmons, 38, of McDavid, Florida, who faces charges of two counts of possession of a controlled Substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were:

Brian Ledkins, 43, of Flomaton – charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raven Hightower, 24, of Flomaton – charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All suspects were transported to the Escambia County Detention Center. The substances seized have been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further analysis.

Pictured: (top row) McGhee, Simmons, (bottom row) Hightower, Ledkins.