Escambia Schools Honor Outstanding Career Academies, Students, Teachers, and Partners

Escambia County Public Schools have honored the best of the best in the district’s career academies, including Tate High School, Beulah Middle School, and Escambia County Farm Bureau.

At an event this week, the district presented the following career academy honors:

ECPS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Middle School Student of the Year

Sophia Nunn, Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School

Jessica Steele, Cyber-IT Academy, Bellview Middle School

Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School

Caleb Murphy, Energy Academy, West Florida High School

Ryan Reid, Flight Academy, Escambia High School

Bethany Gurley, New Media Academy, Pine Forest High School

Nancy Barger, Health Science Academy, Booker T. Washington High School

Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School

BUSINESS & INDUSTRY PARTNER AWARDS:

Agriculture Business/Industry Academy Partner Award

Escambia County Farm Bureau (Scott Cunningham, Chapter President)

UWF Communication Department (Christian Garman, Instructor)

UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program (Jolynn Peoples, Nutrition Educator)

Casey Electric (Roger Casey, Owner)

WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola (Jack Canavan, Studio Manager)

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.