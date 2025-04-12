Escambia Schools Honor Outstanding Career Academies, Students, Teachers, and Partners

April 12, 2025

Escambia County Public Schools have honored the best of the best in the district’s career academies, including Tate High School, Beulah Middle School, and Escambia County Farm Bureau.

At an event this week, the district presented the following career academy honors:

ECPS AWARD RECIPIENTS:

  • Middle School Student of the Year
    Sophia Nunn, Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School
  • Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year
    Jessica Steele, Cyber-IT Academy, Bellview Middle School
  • Middle School Career Academy of the Year
    Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School
  • High School Career Academy Student of the Year
    Caleb Murphy, Energy Academy, West Florida High School
  • High School Career Academy Scholar
    Ryan Reid, Flight Academy, Escambia High School
  • High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year
    Bethany Gurley, New Media Academy, Pine Forest High School
  • High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year
    Nancy Barger, Health Science Academy, Booker T. Washington High School
  • High School Career Academy of the Year
    Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School

BUSINESS & INDUSTRY PARTNER AWARDS:

  • Agriculture Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
    Escambia County Farm Bureau (Scott Cunningham, Chapter President)
  • Communication Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
    UWF Communication Department (Christian Garman, Instructor)
  • Culinary Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
    UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program (Jolynn Peoples, Nutrition Educator)
  • Electrical Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
    Casey Electric (Roger Casey, Owner)
  • Multimedia Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
    WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola (Jack Canavan, Studio Manager)

For more photos, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 