Escambia Schools Honor Outstanding Career Academies, Students, Teachers, and Partners
April 12, 2025
Escambia County Public Schools have honored the best of the best in the district’s career academies, including Tate High School, Beulah Middle School, and Escambia County Farm Bureau.
At an event this week, the district presented the following career academy honors:
ECPS AWARD RECIPIENTS:
- Middle School Student of the Year
Sophia Nunn, Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School
- Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year
Jessica Steele, Cyber-IT Academy, Bellview Middle School
- Middle School Career Academy of the Year
Digital Discoveries Academy, Beulah Middle School
- High School Career Academy Student of the Year
Caleb Murphy, Energy Academy, West Florida High School
- High School Career Academy Scholar
Ryan Reid, Flight Academy, Escambia High School
- High School Career Academy Student Intern of the Year
Bethany Gurley, New Media Academy, Pine Forest High School
- High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year
Nancy Barger, Health Science Academy, Booker T. Washington High School
- High School Career Academy of the Year
Game, Simulation and Animation Academy, Tate High School
BUSINESS & INDUSTRY PARTNER AWARDS:
- Agriculture Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
Escambia County Farm Bureau (Scott Cunningham, Chapter President)
- Communication Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
UWF Communication Department (Christian Garman, Instructor)
- Culinary Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program (Jolynn Peoples, Nutrition Educator)
- Electrical Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
Casey Electric (Roger Casey, Owner)
- Multimedia Business/Industry Academy Partner Award
WEAR ABC 3 News, Pensacola (Jack Canavan, Studio Manager)
