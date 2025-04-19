Escambia Man Indicted On Attempted Murder Of DEA Agent, Federal Drug And Firearms Charges

An Escambia County man faces a potential life sentence after a federal grand jury indicted him this week on a litany of serious charges, including drug trafficking, illegal firearm possession, and the attempted murder of a federal agent.

Austin James McCastler II, 35, was charged in the indictment announced Friday by Michelle Spaven, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. The charges stem from alleged drug distribution activities and a violent confrontation during an investigation.

According to the indictment, McCastler faces two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, attempted prevention of the government’s authority to take property during an authorized search and seizure, attempted murder and assault of a DEA agend, and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

As law enforcement officers entered the house on a search warrant, they heard what wast “described as a muffled gunshot”, according to county documents. McCastler stated ‘I am locked and loaded! Get out of my house,’ or words to that effect,” a federal affidavit states.

“During the execution of the warrant, McCastler II fired shots at a DEA Special Agent,” court documents state. “McCastler II also barricaded himself inside the residence for a short time before fleeing out the front door on foot. McCastler II was then able to get into a vehicle parked near the front porch, and he fled the scene.” He was captured after his vehicle was disabled and a short foot pursuit.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case. Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jessica S. Etherton are prosecuting the case.