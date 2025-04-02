Escambia County Had ‘Temporary Ballot Shortages’ During Tuesday’s Congressional Special Election

April 2, 2025

Some of the polling locations in Escambia County experienced “temporary ballot shortages” due Tuesday’s Florida 1st Congressional District special election.

Just before precinct closed, the Supervisor of Elections Office sent an email to the media and posted a notice that “some precinct locations in Escambia County have experienced temporary ballot shortages.” due to unprecedented turnout.  SOE Robert Bender assured voters that every voter in line before 7 p.m. would be able to cast their ballot, and that every ballot would be counted.

“Some precinct locations in Escambia County have experienced temporary ballot shortages.

“We are excited to see such an unprecedented voter turnout in this election, as we always encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote,” Bender said Tuesday just before polls closed. “I’d like to assure voters that anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.”

Just over 32,000 ballots were cast in-person at polling locations in Escambia County on Tuesday.

For election results, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 