Escambia County Had ‘Temporary Ballot Shortages’ During Tuesday’s Congressional Special Election

Some of the polling locations in Escambia County experienced “temporary ballot shortages” due Tuesday’s Florida 1st Congressional District special election.

Just before precinct closed, the Supervisor of Elections Office sent an email to the media and posted a notice that “some precinct locations in Escambia County have experienced temporary ballot shortages.” due to unprecedented turnout. SOE Robert Bender assured voters that every voter in line before 7 p.m. would be able to cast their ballot, and that every ballot would be counted.

“We are excited to see such an unprecedented voter turnout in this election, as we always encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote,” Bender said Tuesday just before polls closed. “I’d like to assure voters that anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast their ballot.”

Just over 32,000 ballots were cast in-person at polling locations in Escambia County on Tuesday.

