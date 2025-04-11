Clerk Pauses Payments For Escambia Commissioners’ Discretionary Fund Spending

Escambia County Clerk Pam Childers says she is going to review the use of discretionary funds by commissioners, which are part of the overall annual budget. In the meantime, she is pausing payments for funds already approved by commissioners until her review is completed and her opinion is issued.

The budget includes $50,000 per year for each commissioner, with a rollover, as part of the general fund classified as aids to private organizations. An expenditure request by any one commissioner must be approved by the entire board. (See below for the most recent requests.)

The funds have been used for community festivals, sports teams that could not afford trips to a state championship and more.

Childers said taxpayer dollars must be spent in a manner consistent with the Florida Constitution, requiring a lawful public purpose.

“The public purpose for discretionary expenditures is not obvious when you allocated to private galas, picnics, benefits, church revivals, school softball teams, and golf tournaments,” she said. “Looking at this in a different way, taxpayers do not pay taxes for the county to make donations to private organizations of their own choosing to enhance the mission of that organization.”

She also said there is a specific provision in the Florida Constitution preventing revenue from being taken from the public treasury to aid any church or religious denomination. She said seeing discretionary funding for churches on the agenda raised her awareness of the issue.

“You are doing contributions to churches for their picnics or something they are having; I think that’s a violation,” she said.

“It’s certainly alarming and disappointing that we’ve done it for 10 years, and at this point we’re beginning to do review in which we’ve helped multiple organizations,” May said,’ that benefits the good of the community.”

Is it not a common good to feed people? Is it not a common good to buy hamburgers and hotdogs for children in the inner city that don’t have food to eat when we are feeding homeless people, when we are giving out money? We’ve got to define that,” May said. “For the common benefit, for the common purpose of making sure that Brownsville Assembly is feeding people. That has to be a common good for the community.”

“If you believe that is the county government’s responsibility,” Childers replied, emphasizing the word government, “then we will have a form. You will write that…while funds are being under scrutiny, this is a really good time to look at this.”

The commission is expected to review Childers’ finding and potential policies at an upcoming meeting.

These are the most recent discretionary funding requests totaling $18,000 by commissioners as reflected on agendas to date in March and April:

District 1 (Steve Stroberger) $6,000

$1,000 for Legion’s Boy’s State Program

$2,500 for Valerie’s House

$2,500 for Golf Elite Track and Field Club

District 2 (Mike Kohler) $1,500

$1,500 for First Tee Gulf Coast

District 3 (Lumon May) $3,500

$2,500 for an Autism Pensacola gala fundraising event

$1,000 for First Tee Gulf Coast

District 4 (Ashlee Hofberger) $3,500

$1,000 for a Holes 4 Heroes Charity Golf Tournament

$1,000 for First Tee Gulf Coast

$1,500 for ReadyKids! Kindergarten, Here We Come!

District 5 (Steven Barry) $3,500