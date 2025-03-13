Woman Gets 20 Years For Fatal 2023 DUI Crash On Davis Highway

A woman has been sentence to over 20 years in state prison for a December 2023 fatal DUI crash in Escambia County.

Jasmine Tashawri West was convicted of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, one count of DUI with property damage, and one count of driving while license suspended. Under Florida’s DUI statutes, West must serve four years of the sentence day-for-day and she will have a lifetime driver’s license suspension.

On the afternoon of December 30, 2023, West was driving on North Davis Highway when she drove across two lanes into oncoming traffic before colliding head-on with an SUV that was occupied by a family of four.

Forensic analysis conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol found that West’s vehicle was traveling at more than 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit when the crash occurred.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver’s wife, who was the front passenger, and their two juvenile daughters, both backseat, survived with significant injuries. An analysis of West’s blood showed her alcohol level to be almost twice the legal limit.

West’s license had previously been suspended, and she did not have a valid license at the time of the crash.

“West had no business driving that day. Her callous actions ended one life and forever harmed three others. A lengthy prison sentence is absolutely appropriate,” Christopher Patterson, prosecuting attorney, said.