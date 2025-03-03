Tesla Dealership Under Construction On Nine Mile Road

March 3, 2025

A new Tesla sales and service center is in the works on NIne Mile Road.

The business is located in the former Virginia College, adjacent to Ollie’s a new Aldi that will open next week.

According to documents filed with Escambia County, the Drake Service and Sales facility will be 42,208 square feet, with a majority of the building will be used for servicing, preparing, and selling new and used vehicles. The building will have a small showroom and lounge for potential customers to inspect vehicles and speak with salespeople regarding electric vehicles, solar panels and batteries.

Documents state that there will be no body work or paint conducted on the property, and no batteries will be stores on site.

An opening date for the dealership has not been announced.

