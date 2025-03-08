Tate Splits Friday Games In PC Beach; Northview Wins Two As Randolph Homers

The Tate Lady Aggie split tournament games Friday in Panama City Beach as the Northview Lady Chiefs earned two wins.



Tate 11, Mobile Christian 11

Opp 2, Tate 0

The Tate Lady Aggies shut out Mobile Christian 11-0 Friday afternoon before dropping a night game to Opp (AL) 2-0 in the FL-USA Softball Challenge in Panama City Beach.

Mykamia Padgett hit a bomb to right field, scoring three runs in the third inning.

Padgett earned the win in the circle for the Aggies, surrendering two hits and no runs in five innings while walking three and striking out six.

Tristen Showalter, Kara Wine, and Peyton Womack each had doubles.

The Lady Aggies lost their momentum in the second tournament game on Friday night, falling 2-0 to Opp, Alabama.

Jordan Smith took the loss for Tate in seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and six hits, walking two and sitting down five on strikes.

Madison Smillie, Kara Wine, Peyton Womack, and Smith each had one hit for Lady Aggies.

Northview 12, Franklin 4

Northview 9, Glenwood 0

The Northview Lady Chiefs beat the Franklin County Seahawks 12-4 before shutting out the Glenwood Gators 9-0 in the nightcap of the Panama City Tournament Friday.

Against Franklin County of Eastpoint, FL, Mikayla McAnally earned the win for the Lady Chiefs, allowing six hits and four runs in six innings,

McAnally went 3-4 at bat, and Gilman recorded five stolen bases.

Against Glenwood, Daviona Randolph (pictured top) hit a three-run dinger to center field in the top of the second for the Chiefs. Mikayla McAnally, Jamison Gilman, Addysen Bolen, and Kylee Langham each had two hits for NHS.

Gilman earned the win again, allowing two hits in six innings for no-run ball, walking four and striking out nine.

Pictured: Daviona Randolph homered Friday night for the Northview Lady Chiefs in Panama City.