Tate Opens Aggie Classic Play With 5-4 Win Over Oklahoma Team

The Tate Aggies opened their play Monday in the annual Aggie Classic with a 5-4 win over the Charles Page Sandites of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Sheppard Edgar opened the home game on the mound for the Aggies, surrendering four runs and four hits in three innings while walking one and striking out three. Keelan Beasley earned the win for the Aggies, giving up no hits and no runs in four innings, while walking two and striking out four.

Taite Davis went 1-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Kaden Posta went 3-3, and Cal Foxworth was 2-2.

Up next, Tate will host the Yukon Millers of Yukon, Oklahoma, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Yukon beat W.S. Neal of East Brewton, Alabama, 13-3 Monday night.

Here’s a complete list of Monday Aggie Classic scores:

Bixby 13, Washington (Pensacola) 0

Blanchard 13, Gulf Breeze 1

Olympia 8, Broken Arrow 7

Noble 6, Pensacola Catholic 1

Tate 5, Charles Page 4

First Academy 6, Washington OK 0

Yukon OK 13, W.S. Neal 3