Tate Opens Aggie Classic Play With 5-4 Win Over Oklahoma Team

March 18, 2025

The Tate Aggies opened their play Monday in the annual Aggie Classic with a 5-4 win over the Charles Page Sandites of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

Sheppard Edgar opened the home game on the mound for the Aggies, surrendering four runs and four hits in three innings while walking one and striking out three. Keelan Beasley earned the win for the Aggies, giving up no hits and no runs in four innings, while walking two and striking out four.

Taite Davis went 1-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Kaden Posta went 3-3, and Cal Foxworth was 2-2.

Up next, Tate will host the Yukon Millers of Yukon, Oklahoma, at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Yukon beat W.S. Neal of East Brewton, Alabama, 13-3 Monday night.

Here’s a complete list of Monday Aggie Classic scores:

  • Bixby 13, Washington (Pensacola) 0
  • Blanchard 13, Gulf Breeze 1
  • Olympia 8, Broken Arrow 7
  • Noble 6, Pensacola Catholic 1
  • Tate 5, Charles Page 4
  • First Academy 6, Washington OK 0
  • Yukon OK 13,  W.S. Neal 3

    • Comments





    Have a comment on this story?

    We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

    (1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

    (2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

    (3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

    (4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

    (5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

    (6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

    (7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

    Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

     