Tate High School Hosts District Special Olympics (With Photo Gallery)

March 13, 2025

The 17th annual Escambia County Special Olympics Spring Games were held at Tate High School with 34 schools participating.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The day kicked off with the Special Olympics Torch Relay around Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. Tate senior Macy Jensen’s heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem set the tone for the events.

Over 650 Tate High students volunteered as “buddies”, paired with 460 student athletes.

For a photo gallery, click here.


Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Sports, TOP STORIES, TOP sports 

 