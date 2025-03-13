Tate High School Hosts District Special Olympics (With Photo Gallery)

The 17th annual Escambia County Special Olympics Spring Games were held at Tate High School with 34 schools participating.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The day kicked off with the Special Olympics Torch Relay around Carl Madison Field in Pete Gindl Stadium. Tate senior Macy Jensen’s heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem set the tone for the events.

Over 650 Tate High students volunteered as “buddies”, paired with 460 student athletes.

