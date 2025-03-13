Tate Aggies Beat The Escambia Gators 8-2 (With Photo Gallery)

March 13, 2025

The Tate Aggies came alive with a six-inning fifth inning as they defeated the Escambia Gators 8-2 Wednesday night in Cantonment.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Zane Warrington earned the win for Tate, surrendering six hits and two runs in six and two-third innings on mound for Tate, walking three and striking out seven. Keelan Beasley closed in relief for one-third of an inning, striking out one.

Taite Davis led the Aggies with three RBIs as he went 2-2 for the night. Nathan Ozuna and Kaleb Posta also had hits for the Aggies. The Aggies recording six stolen bases, with two of those coming from Cal Foxworth.

The Aggies will host Fort Walton Beach Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

