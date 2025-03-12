State Investigators Charge Century Woman With Felony Insurance Fraud

State authorities have charged a Century woman with insurance fraud for an alleged false storm damage claim made on her vehicle.

The Florida Department of Insurance Services Criminal Investigations Division charged 23-year-old Emma Rose Ulibarri with one count of third degree felony insurance fraud. She was released from jail on a $1,000 bond.

The Progressive Insurance Special Investigations Unit filed a complaint alleging Ulibarri filed a claim for damages that occurred prior to the policy date.

Ulibarri filed a claim for damages caused by tree limbs that fell during a storm on September 3, 2024, when the damage actually occurred prior to the August 22, 2024, inception date of her policy, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. She provided damage photos claiming the damage occurred on September 3, 2024, when the metadata of the pictures confirmed the pictures were taken on August 13, 2024, the affidavit states.

Progressive told investigators that the vehicle was uninsured on the actual date of the loss and had been uninsured for about a year.

Ulibarri told state investigators that she had been unable to afford insurance on the 2014 Honda CRV that was damaged at her residence on North Century Boulevard, and that she hoped the Progressive policy would pay for the damages of $2,000 to the roof and windshield.

Progressive reported the estimated damage to the vehicle ws $2,393.83, potentially exposing the insurer to a $1,642.83 loss after Ulibarri’s $750 deductible.