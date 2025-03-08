SRSO Seeks One For Questioning After Suspicious Death In Munson

March 8, 2025

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in a suspicious death near Munson.

Michael Glenn Davis, 60, was found deceased in the rural Munson area on Thursday. An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death.

The SRSO is asking for the public’s help in locating Johnny Drew Mobley, who is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death investigation and has an active first-degree warrant for narcotics trafficking.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 983-1190 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-7867.

Mobley is pictured in a 2018 mugshot.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 