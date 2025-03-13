Saturday District One Food Distribution Postponed Due To Weather

A District One Food Distribution that was scheduled for Saturday at Jubilee Church has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather.

For the safety of our community members, volunteers, and all those involved, our team has made the difficult decision to delay the event. We always prioritize the well-being of those we serve and want to ensure a safe and successful distribution for everyone. Jennifer Harrisson in Rep. Michelle Salzman’s office said.

A new date for the District One Food Distribution will be announced soon, and we will announce it here on NorthEscambia.com.

File photo.