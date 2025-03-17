Ribbon Cutting Held For New Credit Union Branch In Cantonment

March 17, 2025

A ribbon cutting for a new credit union was held Saturday in Cantonment.

The Cantonment branch of My Pensacola Credit Union opened on Highway 29 just south of Ten Mile Road.

“We couldn’t be more excited to offer a new location in Cantonment to better serve all of our current and future members in that area,” said James Phetteplace, president and CEO of My Pensacola Credit Union. “We feel our presence will be a welcomed addition to the area and are excited to have now officially opened our doors to embrace the surrounding community as their new financial partner.”

My Pensacola Credit Union’s other branch is located at 108 South Reus Street in downtown Pensacola. Membership is open to anyone that lives, works, worships, or attends school in Escambia County.

As of December 2024, the credit union had approximately $83 million in assets with approximately 4,600 members.

