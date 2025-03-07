Ransom Middle School Concert, Symphonic Bands Showcase Upcoming MPA Performance (With Gallery)

March 7, 2025

The Ransom Middle School Concert and Symphonic Bands showcased their talents in a pre-MPA performance Thursday evening.

The event was preparation for their upcoming music performance assessment (MPA), during which they will be evaluated on their musical proficiency and ensemble performance.

Under direct of Lee Rigdon and Steven Kershaw, the students performed a preview of the pieces they will present at the official MPA performance next week.

For more photos, click here.

Phoso for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 