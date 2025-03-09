Play Ball! Saturday Was Opening Day For A Growing Century Blackcats Ball Program

March 9, 2025

Saturday was opening day for the spring ball season at several local ballparks including NEP, Century Baseball Association at Showalter Park and the Molino Ballpark.

Due to a threat of rain, opening ceremonies were canceled at Molino and moved to an earlier time in Century.

Organizers say they are excited about the growth of the Century Blackcats program at Showalter Park.

“We’ve almost reached capacity to still have a place to practice,” David Burkett, Century Baseball Association president, said.

He said there are 198 players on 16 teams this year at Showalter.

“It’s exciting,” Burkett said. “It’s the most players this park has seen in a longtime.”

Saturday, the Blackcats hosted teams from Jay and Gospel Projects.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

