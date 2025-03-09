Over 850 Explore A Night of Nature In Cantonment

March 9, 2025

Over 850 people attended the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center “Night of Nature” Friday night in Cantonment.

The free, family-friendly event offered a chance to explore the wonders of the natural world after dark.

Attendees were able to enjoy live birds of prey, night hikes through the woods, stargazing with telescopes, and meeting nocturnal creatures.

Roy Hyatt Environmental Center, located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment, is an Escambia County Public Schools facility. It first opened to students in 1968.

