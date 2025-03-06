Northview Chiefs Beat The Flomaton Hurricanes 10-3

The Northview Chiefs scored six runs in the sixth inning on their way to a 10-3 defeat of the Flomaton Hurricane Thursday night at Dewey J. Bondurant Jr. Park in Flomaton.

On the mound, Jackson Bridges earned the win for the Chiefs, giving up six hits and two unearned runs in six innings while walking none and striking out seven. Bryant Mason pitched one inning, surrendering one run and one hit while striking out one.

Riley Harrison took the loss for the Canes, giving up three runs on eight hits, walking none and striking out nine.

Jase Portwood and Brady Smith both had three hits for Northview. Smith led the Chiefs with three RBIs as he went 3-4. Cole Davis, Dane King, Bryant Mason, and Luke Chavers each had multiple hits for NHS.

The Hurricanes were led by Braden Nall as he went 3-4 at bat.

Northview will travel to Jay for a district game on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Hurricanes will host Century Thursday at 6 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.