Northview Baseball Storms Past Flomaton; NHS Softball Shuts Out Baker; Tate Baseball Wins

Northview 4, Flomaton 2

The Northview Chiefs stormed past the Flomaton Hurricanes 4-2 Thursday night in Bratt.

Jase Portwood earned the win for Northview, giving up one hit and two runs in five and two-thirds innings, walking six and striking out six. Braynt Mason threw one-third inning no run inning in relief. Braden Nall opened on the mound for Flomaton, surrendering five hits and four runs (two earned) in five innings, striking out five and walking none. Riley Harrison pitched one inning with no hits, no runs, one walk and one strike out.

Jackson Bridges and Mason had one RBI each for the Chiefs. Bridges, Luke Chavers, Mason, Brady Smith, and Grayden Sheffield each had one hit.

Zach Hester led Flomaton with two RBIs, going 1-3.

Northview will host T.R. Miller Friday night, and Flomaton will travel to Greenville, Alabama.

Tate 17, Fort Walton 5

The Tate Aggies earned a big win over Fort Walton Thursday night 17-5.

Kaleb Posta homered to left field, scoring two runs, for Tate. Posta led the Aggies with three RBIs, going 2-4 for the day. Taite Davis went 3-for-3, while Nathan Connors and Griffin Cook each had multiple hits.

Lance Brady earned the win for Tate, allowing four hits and five runs (three earned) in three innings, walking two and recording four strikeouts.

Up next, Tate will look to claim the championship in the Aggie Classic as it gets underway next week. First up, Tate will host the Charlie Page Sandites of Sand Springs, Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Monday.

SOFTBALL

Northview 12, Baker

The Northview Lady Chiefs shut out the Baker Gators 12-0 Thursday night in Baker. Mikayla McAnally led in the circle for Northview, allowing no hits and no runs in two innings, walking one and striking out two. Daviona Randolph pitched three in relief for the Chiefs, allowing no hits and no runs, walking one and striking out four in three innings in relief.

Randolph led Northview with three RBIs, going 2-3 on the day. Jamison Gilman was 3-4 in the leadoff position, and Riley Brooks was 2-3.

The Lady Chiefs will be idle next week for spring break, returning to action as they host West Florida on March 24.

In the top of the firth, Kara Wine homered to right field, scoring two runs, and Kaylie Mitchell homered to left field, scoring two runs.

Navarre 16, Tate 11

The Tate Lady Aggies fell Thursday night at Navarre.

