Multiple People, Including Children, Injured In Pine Forest Road Crash

Multiple people, including at least two children, were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday morning on Pine Road near Godwin Lane, near the entrance to the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

Reports indicate a young girl about 4-years-old was ejected from one of the vehicles during the crash. A second child that was about 5 years old was also injured in one of the vehicles. Both were transported to area hospitals as trauma alerts. Additional injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles collided with the front of a nearby business, Elegant Kitchen & Bath.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. Escambia County EMS, Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which complete shut down Pine Forest Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.