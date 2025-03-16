Multiple People, Including Children, Injured In Pine Forest Road Crash

March 16, 2025

Multiple people, including at least two children, were injured in a multiple vehicle crash Saturday morning on Pine Road near Godwin Lane, near the entrance to the Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds.

Reports indicate a young girl about 4-years-old was ejected from one of the vehicles during the crash. A second child that was about 5 years old was also injured in one of the vehicles. Both were transported to area hospitals as trauma alerts. Additional injuries were reported.

One of the vehicles collided with the front of a nearby business, Elegant Kitchen & Bath.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further details. Escambia County EMS, Escambia Fire Rescue and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash, which complete shut down Pine Forest Road.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 