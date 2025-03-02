Monday Is Special Election Voter Registration Deadline

March 2, 2025

Monday is the deadline to register for the April 1 Special General Election to fill the Congressional seat vacated Matt Gaetz

The election is open to registered voters of all political parties.

If you have a Florida Driver’s License you can register online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov prior to 11:00 p.m. CST on Monday.

Physical applications can be downloaded from EscambiaVotes.gov. The applications are also available at many locations around the county. For a complete list, visit https://escambiavotes.gov/nvra-locations. Mail or deliver applications to the Supervisor of Elections main office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, Pensacola. Applications are also available at the office. If you are mailing an application to register to vote or change your party affiliation, it must be postmarked by March 3.

