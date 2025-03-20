Jake Livingston’s Big Blackcats Dream: A New Gym for Century’s Kids

Jake Livingston, a resident of Century, is, without a doubt, a sports fan. But more than that, he is fan of sports and opportunities for kids.

Everybody around Century, and pretty much every Northview High School student or fan ever, just loves Jake. Or Northwest Escambia football. Or the Century Blackcats youth sports leagues. And he loves them, everyone back. He does not know a stranger.

Jake is always looking for a way to help with youth and sports.

This week, Jake arrived at the Century Town Council meeting with what just looked like a roll of Christmas wrapping paper in his hand. Despite his autism, he sat quietly and patiently through two hours of the local government meeting waiting his turn to speak during the public form portion at end of the meeting. You see, Jake had something to say — for the kids.

“Council, I’ve got something that is going to bring economics to Century like you’ve never seen before,” he said as he approached the council table and unrolled his Christmas wrapping paper. Hand drawn on the back was Jake’s big idea. His really big idea.

“I drew this out by myself,” he said. “This is for some of the ideas I had for the place.”

Jake presented his plans for a new Blackcats gym for youth sports. (The former Century High School mascot was the Blackcats, and Blackcat Pride has remained a big part of the community since the school closed 20 years ago.)

Smoke coming out of a Blackcats scoreboard when the kids score in the gym. A food room, locker for every and plenty of fan seats were all part of the plan.

“These kids need a place to play basketball inside where they don’t get rained on,” he said. “That’s why I brought this out here to y’all.”

“Go Blackcats!”

Jakes dream will actually become reality in the not so horribly distant future.

The state terminated $12.8 million in grants with the town for two bridges and a hurricane shelter that will double as a community center and multi-purpose building — including a basketball court. However, the state funds were awarded to Escambia County and the projects will continue.

The $10 million project is currently in the early stages and is being managed by the Escambia County facilities department. Land on Hecker Road was transferred from Pensacola State College to Escambia County at no cost to the county, under the conditions that it must remain a community center/shelter. Phase I will include an environmental study. From there, they will bid for design and move forward with the process. Escambia County said negotiations are ongoing as an environmental review has been advertised and a consultant has been selected.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.