It’s Spring Break – That Means The Annual Aggie Classic

It’s spring break, and that means it’s time for the 30th annual Harvester’s Credit Union Aggie Classic with teams from three states facing off across Pensacola.

Tate, Washington, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Catholic will take part in the tournament, as will W.S. Neal from East Brewton, Alabama. The remainder of the teams are from across Florida and Oklahoma.

Admission is $10 daily or a tournament pass is $35. Cash and Square are accepted at the game. Regular season passes will not be accepted for entry.

Monday’s schedule is as follows:

Tate High School

1:00 PM – W.S. Neal vs Yukon, OK

– W.S. Neal vs Yukon, OK 4:00 PM – Broken Arrow, OK vs Olympia

– Broken Arrow, OK vs Olympia 7:00 PM – Tate vs Charles Page, OK

Washington High School

4:00 PM – First Academy vs Washington, OK

– First Academy vs Washington, OK 7:00 PM – Washington vs Bixby, OK

Gulf Breeze High School

4:00 PM – Gulf Breeze vs Blanchard, OK

– Gulf Breeze vs Blanchard, OK 7:00 PM – Gulf Breeze vs Yukon, OK

Catholic High School

4:00 PM – NO GAME

– 7:00 PM – Pensacola Catholic vs Noble, OK

Last year, the Pace Patriots claimed the Aggie Classic title with a win over the host Tate Aggies.

The complete list of teams participating this year is as follows:

Florida Teams:

Tate High School

Washington High School

Gulf Breeze High School

Catholic High School (Pensacola Catholic)

First Academy

Olympia

Oklahoma Teams:

Yukon

Broken Arrow

Charles Page

Noble

Blanchard

Washington

Alabama Teams:

W.S. Neal

Pictured: 2024 Tate Aggie Classic championship game action. NorthEscambia.com file photo.