Ice Flyers Beat The Storm 3-2 Friday Night

The Pensacola Ice Flyers secured a much-needed win Friday night, battling back from a two-goal deficit to claim a 3-2 victory over the Storm in front of 4,807 hometown fans.

Former Ice Flyer Weiland Parrish started the scoring for the visiting Storm early in the 1st period.

Neither team found the back of the net for the remainder of the opening period as they headed to the first intermission with the Storm leading 1-0.

The Storm extended their lead with another early period goal off the stick of Brandon Stojcevski.

The Ice Flyers didn’t waver and battled back swiftly with three unanswered goals from Nick Pryce, Doug Elgstam, and Sam Dabrowski.

The score remained 3-2 the rest of the way as both teams traded chances in the third period, with the Ice Flyers ultimately securing their first home victory since February 1st.