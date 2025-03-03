Florida Average Gas Price Slips A Few Pennies

March 3, 2025

Florida’s average gas price declined 3 cents last week, according to AAA. Sunday’s state average was $3.07 per gallon.

Florida gas prices were $3.10 last week, $3.07 per gallon a month ago, and $3.35 per gallon this time last year.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.89. In Pensacola Sunday night, a low of $2.65 could be found at a station on Kenmore Road. In North Escambia, the low price was $2.85 at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 