FHP Seeks More Info In Highway 4 Electric Skateboard Crash That Critically Injured Woman

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking more information after a Century woman person on a one-wheel electric skateboard was critically injured Thursday morning on Highway 4 in Byrneville.

Troopes are looking for anyone that may have seen what happened or be able to provide more information about the events leading up to the accident.

The woman was found on the roadway east of Byrneville Road just after 9 a.m. near her Onewheel Pint. The board was found nearby, and there was no indication that she had been struck by a vehicle.

She was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola as a trauma alert.

Troopers are asking asking anyone with more information contact them at *FHP at *347.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.