FHP Identified Pedestrian Killed By Tractor Trailer As Flomaton Man

The Florida Highway Patrol has identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a tractor trailer last Wednesday as a 42-year-old Flomaton man near HCA Florida Perdido Bay Emergency.

FHP said 57-year-old Palm Cost man was traveling east on Highway 98 approaching Skyhawk Drive when his truck struck a man walking in the middle of the roadway just after 9 9.m.. Troopers said he was unable to see the pedestrian.

FHP has not identified the victim or said why he was walking in the road.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.