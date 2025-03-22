Early Voting Begins Today For 1st Congressional District Election

Early voting opens today for the April 1 special general election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Matt Gaetz.

Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 daily through March 29 at 10 locations in Escambia County:

Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century

Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola

Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola

Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola

Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, April 1 rom 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.