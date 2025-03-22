Early Voting Begins Today For 1st Congressional District Election
March 22, 2025
Early voting opens today for the April 1 special general election to fill the 1st Congressional District seat that was left vacant by the resignation of Matt Gaetz.
Early voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 daily through March 29 at 10 locations in Escambia County:
- Molino Community Center, 6450 Highway 95A North, Molino
- Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Blvd, Century
- Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- University of West Florida, 11000 University Pkwy, Bldg. 78, Room 136, Pensacola
- Bellview Library, 6425 Mobile Highway, Pensacola
- Asbury Place at Cokesbury, 750 College Blvd, Pensacola
- Main Library, 239 N. Spring Street, Pensacola
- Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor, Pensacola
- Southwest Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
Polls will be open on election day, Tuesday, April 1 rom 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
Comments