Cows on the Run: Escambia Deputies Wrangle Cattle In Walnut Hill

March 7, 2025

It was a scene straight out of an old Western, but instead of the Wild West, it happened in Walnut Hill on Thursday. Deputies from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found themselves in an udderly unusual situation when three rogue cows were spending a lazy afternoon in a field along Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Deputies stood by along Highway 97 near the Walnut Hill Community Center to make sure the cows did not wander in traffic.

But the ECSO deputies were to up to the task, with Deputy Poke displaying some good old-fashioned cowboy skills and lassoed the runaway trio in a round-up.

The cows were safely corralled and were taken to a holding pen by the Escambia County livestock officer.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

