Brooks Ray Laney

The family of Brooks Ray Laney is deeply sorrowful to share that he peacefully transitioned into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the tender age of five years old after a short battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare and aggressive brain tumor.

Born December 13, 2019, Brooks came into the world with big blue eyes and immediately captured the hearts of his loved ones, most importantly, Tanner and Laura, as their precious firstborn son. As Brooks grew into a toddler, he kept them on their toes. He knew no fear, a quality that he would never lose. From climbing on high furniture to running a hundred miles an hour, that was our Brooks. He kept Laura and Tanner on their toes and the rest of his family laughing. From a young age, he had the biggest winning grin that made his whole face light up and you never questioned his excitement because it beamed from every part of his little body. Brooks became a wonderful big brother to his little sister, Josie. He taught her so many things in their years together, from how to ride a scooter to how to take care of the chickens. He was her favorite person, sidekick, and protector. Over the last year or two, Brooks transformed into the most genuine, loving, and smart little boy. His artistic abilities, interest in musical instruments, and love of learning was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. The creations he made and pictures he drew were always impressive and will forever serve as a reminder of his many talents at such a young age. We will never see a Lego, monster truck, or tractor without thinking of our little buddy. Although it was cut short, watching Brooks flourish was the experience of a lifetime. While we cannot understand this diagnosis or outcome, we find peace in knowing that we will see him again. We rest assured that he is among the many angels who are always near. Most of all, we thank God for the time that we had with him here on earth.

We want to personally thank everyone in the Jay, Chumuckla, and surrounding communities for your support through Brooks’ Battle, every nurse, doctor, and surgeon we encountered along the way, and anyone else who prayed or contributed throughout this journey.

Brooks is survived by his parents, Tanner and Laura Laney; sister, Josie Laney; grandparents, Tim and Vicki Laney, Leigh Ann and Jeff Cotton, Andy and Wanda Carnley; great-grandparents, Virginia Hendricks, Estelle Laney, James Earl and Nadine Carnley, Don and Jean Cook; uncles and aunts, Todd and Hannah Laney, Brian and Bridgett Carnley; cousins, Eli, Scout, and Stella Laney, Noah Carnley, Jackson and Nickolas Lawson, as well as many extended family members, close friends, and his classmates at Faith Christian Academy.

Brooks is preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Ray Laney and B.D. Hendricks.

We will honor Brooks on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Cornerstone Christian Church in Jay, Florida. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM with services beginning at noon. Burial will follow at Cora Baptist Church cemetery.

Active Pallbearers: Brandt Hendricks, Rush Hendricks, Jackson Lawson, Jake Bednarczyk, Andrew Polk, and Levi Findley. Honorary Pallbearers: Brooks’ classmates from Faith Christian Academy, who we know are with us in spirit.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to one of these worthy causes that are near and dear to our hearts: