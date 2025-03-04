Borrow Pit Proposed For Rocky Branch Road Near Gun Club

A 127-acre borrow pit is being proposed on Rocky Branch Road, adjacent to the Escambia River Gun Club.

The proposal for the HHH Borrow PIt was filed with Escambia County last week by Hammond Engineering. The owner, according to the proposal, is HHH Construction of Bella Pine Lane in Pensacola.

The proposal was filed with Escambia County last week and has not yet been scheduled for a Development Review Committee public meeting.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.