A Champion’s Spirit: Michael Simpson’s Inspiring First Pitch at NWE Opening Day

Seven-year-old Michael Simpson took the mound to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Northwest Escambia Bradberry Park’s opening day on Saturday morning, marking a special moment in his journey both on and off the field for the young athlete.

Born with spina bifida, Michael has never let his condition define him.

“During the 2024 season, he played tee ball, showing his love for the game and his unbreakable spirit. Though he is currently unable to play due to medical treatments, Michael remains an important part of the NWE family,” NWE Commissioner Stephanie Gilmore said.

Michael’s selection for this honor was a testament to his resilience and positivity. By his side stood his grandfather, Toney Simpson—a longtime coach, mentor, and umpire at NWE—making the moment even more meaningful. Together, they shared a bond built on love, sportsmanship, and a deep passion for the game.

As Michael tossed the pitch, the ballpark erupted in applause.

“Michael’s story is a reminder that being part of a team is about more than just playing-it’s about heart, perseverance, and inspiring those around you,” Gilmore said. “His strength and positivity continue to uplift everyone he meets, proving that true champions are defined by their spirit, not their circumstances.”

Michael is the son of Jarrod and Jessica Simpson.

Related Story: NWE Celebrates Opening Day (With Photo Gallery)

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.