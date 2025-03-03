Santa Rosa Couple Charged With Child Abuse

A 28-year-old mother from Pace and her 29-year-old boyfriend from Jay have been charged with child abuse after a baby was hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Jordan Moore, the mother, was charged with felony child neglect causing great bodily harm. She was released from the Sant Rosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond. Jesse Allen Smith was charged with felony aggravated child abuse. He remains in the Santa Rosa County Jail with bond set at $300,000.

The Pensacola Police Department alerted the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on January 8 after Moore brough the baby to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment. Authorities believe the abuse occurred between November 30, 2024, and January 7, 2025.

An arrest report states that hospital found the child was suffering from injuries that included a broken arm; recently broken ribs; healing broken legs; bite marks to an arm; two missing bottom teeth; and extensive old and new bruising to face, scalp, neck, chest, abdomen, sides, back, buttocks, arms and legs.

Moore told investigators that the injuries were likely sustained during accident and falls in December and January, according to the report, that Smith was not violent toward the baby. She also said he was only alone with her only for infrequent time periods.

She told the hospital that the baby may suffer from ‘Brittle Bone Disease”, but the hospital told deputies that test results for the disease were negative.

Another child told deputies that when they were along with Smith, he would pinch the baby’s nose with work tools, punch her in the mouth, and cover her nose and mouth to prevent her from breathing, the report states.

According to the report, the cell phone search revealed Moore took pictures of the baby’s various injuries since December. Investigators noted she only took the baby to the doctor on Dec. 5 — but not since then despite tracking other significant injuries and illnesses.

The report states cell phone records also showed that Smith had watched the baby multiple times by himself for long periods of time. Deputies noted a Dec. 22 text from Moore to Smith that read: “You purposely hit her head on the door. All I did was ask why you did that and then you threw her in the back seat. You act like you hate my kids and it hurts.”

The report also states that a phone search showed Moore had texted a family member several times from December into mid-January about the baby’s injuries. The family member acknowledged it appeared the baby was a victim of abuse and suggested that Moore not take her out in public over fears the Department of Children and Families would become involved.

Smith denied allegations of abuse, saying that he only playfully pinched her nose with his hand.

The report states deputies also interviewed the baby’s father, who lives out of state, and determined he had no part in the abuse.